Reports gathered by GHPage.com indicate that some armed men have attacked gold dealers and robbed them of their belongings.

Two of the victims were shot during the attack in Motikrom, a mining community in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, and are currently in critical condition.

The robbers fled the scene after they succeeded in robbing several gold dealers in the mining community, the police have confirmed.

The victims who sustained gunshot injuries were immediately rushed to the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum.

One of the victims has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Sadly, doctors want to amputate the legs of one of the victims, according to the police, but the relatives have rejected the doctor’s request.

The Amansie South District Police Commander, DSP Felix Akrowua, in an interview with Citi News, said: “two persons are seriously injured. One has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and the other is still on admission at the St. Martins Hospital.”

“Sadly, the doctors wanted to amputate the legs of one of the victims, but the relatives are adamant. So they have forced the doctors to discharge him. We also visited the other victim who was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He has sustained some injuries, so we want to check for any bullets in the wounds.”

“Our MP recently donated some motorbikes to us, so we are going to increase motorbike patrols in the area, considering the fact that most of our roads are not motorable.”