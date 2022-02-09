type here...
Armed robbers break into Prophet Kumchacha’s home; make away with GHS10,000, laptop [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
kumchacha armed robbers
The home of Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has been burgled by suspected armed robbers.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries confirmed to GHPage in an exclusive interview.

According to Kumchacha, he and his junior pastors left home at about 3 am to conduct an early morning Christian radio programme on Accra-based Neat FM.

On their return, they discovered that 12 out of 8 bedrooms in the house had been broken into by some unknown persons.

Kumchacha said he, together with his protégés, took a quick tour around the house and found that the robbers made entry into the house through the windows.

Apparently, the robbers tempered with two burglar-proof security windows and got access into the house to undertake their operation.

The robbers made away with an amount of GHS10,000 and a laptop computer.

The police have visited the crime to take inventory and commence investigations into the incident.

Listen to Kuchacha’s narration in the video below

    Wednesday, February 9, 2022
