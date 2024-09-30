type here...
GhPageNewsArmed robbers killl young police officer and injure 2 other policemen
News

Armed robbers killl young police officer and injure 2 other policemen

By Armani Brooklyn
Armed Robbers

A police officer has been killed by armed robbers in Kwame Peprakrom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 28, 2024, between 12 and 1 am in the night when his patrol team was ambushed in the town. Two other police officers were also left critically injured.

Armed Robbers

According to a report by Adom News, the deceased officer, identified as Evans, was attached to the Dunkwa Divisional Police Headquarters Armory.

The injured officers were rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for urgent medical care.

Stay tuned for more on this sad story.

Source:GHpage

