type here...
GhPage News Armed thieves raid Celestine Donkor's home
News

Armed thieves raid Celestine Donkor’s home

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
celestine-donkor
celestine-donkor
- Advertisement -

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, and her family have been robbed in an armed attack on the dawn of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The unfortunate incident which happened between 12 am and 2 am Tuesday dawn left Celestine Donkor and family shocked.

The singer broke the news to the general public via Facebook. Very petrified about the attack the 2020 VGMA Best Female vocalist detailed that the robbers locked her family up in a room in the House and took away their phones and money.

Read her narration below; “Robbers attacked my home between 12 and 2am today. They locked me and my husband in our bedroom and went to the kids room, One of my daughters tried to shout, she said she saw a man dressed in all black with flashlight in his mouth, the next thing she suddenly felt drowsy and knocked off. We had to break our door to come out.

Thank God the kids are all ok and no one was hurt. They took all our phones (3 phones: My Samsung s9+, my machine is gone, iPhones, 2 laptops, a tablet and made away with all cash we got at home, we found the bags and stuff they searched outside.

It looks like they entered through the balcony, which is very unbelievable, how they managed to enter our bedroom, picked our phones and locked us inside beats my mind. WE ARE HOME PHONELESS AND CASHLESS AT THE MOMENT….

Please if you come across any of such devices with my pictures, kindly report. All our Wallpapers are pictures of my self and hubby…. Can anyone advice on how to track the devices?”

See screenshot below;

Celestine Donkor robbed
Celestine Donkor robbed
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.5mph
75 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
79 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News