Armed thieves raid Celestine Donkor’s home

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, and her family have been robbed in an armed attack on the dawn of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The unfortunate incident which happened between 12 am and 2 am Tuesday dawn left Celestine Donkor and family shocked.

The singer broke the news to the general public via Facebook. Very petrified about the attack the 2020 VGMA Best Female vocalist detailed that the robbers locked her family up in a room in the House and took away their phones and money.

Read her narration below; “Robbers attacked my home between 12 and 2am today. They locked me and my husband in our bedroom and went to the kids room, One of my daughters tried to shout, she said she saw a man dressed in all black with flashlight in his mouth, the next thing she suddenly felt drowsy and knocked off. We had to break our door to come out.

Thank God the kids are all ok and no one was hurt. They took all our phones (3 phones: My Samsung s9+, my machine is gone, iPhones, 2 laptops, a tablet and made away with all cash we got at home, we found the bags and stuff they searched outside.

It looks like they entered through the balcony, which is very unbelievable, how they managed to enter our bedroom, picked our phones and locked us inside beats my mind. WE ARE HOME PHONELESS AND CASHLESS AT THE MOMENT….

Please if you come across any of such devices with my pictures, kindly report. All our Wallpapers are pictures of my self and hubby…. Can anyone advice on how to track the devices?”

See screenshot below;