Arnold descends on Samini’s former manager

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has gone hard on Anthony Daning aka Tony Pun who happens to be the former manager of Reggae/Dancehall artiste Samini.

We all remember Arnold’s encounter with Shatta Wale last weekend on United Showbiz that nearly ended in a fistfight between the two.

We are also aware that the only thing that led to such confrontation by Shatta Wale was the fact that Arnold weeks ago on the same show stated emphatically that Shatta Wale comes as a confused and inconsistent artiste.

Tony Pun after getting to know the full details of the issue took to social media to bash Arnold questioning why he would refer to Shatta Wale as a confused artiste.

According to him, if Arnold had made the comment against his artiste, he(Tony) would have ended up in a police cells on that day.

Arnold who isn’t ready to take any nonsense from anyone concerning the issue with Shatta Wale took to social media to put Tony Pun in his right place.

In a post, he questioned what Tony Pun did when his artiste was disrespected by just one man who even rendered their label useless.

See screenshot of his post below: