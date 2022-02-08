type here...
Arnold educates Shatta Wale on why NLA choose Stonebwoy and Jackie Appiah

By Qwame Benedict
Arnold educates Shatta Wale on why NLA choose Stonebwoy and Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah-arnold-Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale
Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has educated Shatta Wale on why the National Lottery Authority decided to go in for Stonebwoy and actress Jackie Appiah to help curb lotto fraud in the country.

A few days ago, Shatta Wale went berserk on social media where he attacked Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy and the NLA.

According to him, he doesn’t understand why the two popular celebrities would join forces and support the NLA when the government years ago banned celebrities from endorsing sports betting.

But in Arnold’s submission, he admitted that he is fully aware of where Shatta Wale is coming from because he lost a lot of money and deals following the directives.

He went on to say that one thing Shatta Wale has failed to acknowledge is the fact that the NLA is on its own and had no influence when they banned celebrities from endorsing betting and alcoholic drinks.

Arnold made it clear that NLA which deals with lottery only contacted that said stars to help them minimize lottery frauds in the country which is fast gaining grounds.

