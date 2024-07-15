“Around 1 am” – Woman who called Nana Yaw a thief for him to be lynched to death speaks – Video

The mother-in-law of Nana Yaa, Abena Asana, has spoken for the first time and according to her, Nana Yaw was a thief who tried to rob them.

According to the elderly woman, around 1 am, she heard an unusual noise inside her compound.

Initially, she ignored but it later became worrying hence she decided to peek through her windows to see what was happening.

According to her, it was Nana Yaa who first blew the alarm that Nana Yaw was trying to break into their house to rob them.

He first used a stone to destroy their metal door and had access to their corridor but was caught in his attempt.

Unfortunately for Nana Yaw, some area boys hurriedly rushed to the scene and lynched him to death

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, new information from a friend of Willbee alleges that the two have been in a relationship for the past three years.

According to the friend’s narration, Willbee went to Kumasi and lodged in a hotel where he invited his girlfriend over to spend some time with him which she did.

He claimed that after they were done with whatever they wanted to do, Nana Yaa told Willbee she was leaving and left for her house allegedly stealing some dollars belonging to the musician.

Willbee allegedly called her on the phone several times but she failed to answer so he decided to go to her house since he knew where she was staying.

Upon reaching the house and knocking on the lady’s door, she came out and when she saw him started shouting thief and since it was late people attacked Willbee leading to his death.