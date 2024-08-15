Around Town: Medikal And Eazzy Allegedly Welcome Their Newborn Baby In the UK?

It was once said that Rapper Medikal and Singer Eazzy have a thing and the rumours grew strongest when MDK had issues with his now-estranged wife Fella Makafui.

People who kinda know more claim that these two have been in a relationship for some time and thus Fella’s breakaway has catalyzed their rekindling.

In yet another unconfirmed gossip, It has been whispered that Ghanaian rapper Medikal has welcomed a child with his alleged side chick, Eazzy.

Reports suggest that Eazzy gave birth in the UK.

Speculation about the couple began when Medikal’s marriage to Fella Makafui ended earlier this year, with claims that Medikal’s relationship with Eazzy was a contributing factor.

According to Snapchat influencer Davon, Medikal cheated on Fella with Eazzy.

Medikal and Eazzy first collaborated on the 2019 hit song “Away.” However, it appears their professional relationship may have evolved into something more personal.

After Fella allegedly caught Medikal and Eazzy together, she decided to file for divorce.

Just last week, Medikal publicly confirmed his affair with Eazzy, and the rumours of the child’s birth further suggest that their relationship has indeed moved to a new level.