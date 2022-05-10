- Advertisement -

A majority of Ghanaians on the internet who have come across Abena Korkor’s raw honeypot picture that was posted on the internet by herself have called on the Ghanaian police service to swiftly arrange for her arrest.

According to the constitution, Abena Korkor can be prosecuted for up to 3 years or fined for her indecent exposure on the internet.

The call for the arrest of Abena Korkor is a step in the right direction because our children are being exposed to pornographic materials and need to guard our public morals.

Constitutionally, we have a law in the country that guards against our morals, the law is such that it bares people from promoting obscene or pornographic materials

We can equate this one to Wisa’s case who was sentenced for showing his manhood. There is no difference between the two and currently, the picture is trending, making it very serious it is a crime because she posted it on the internet.

Take a look at some of the comments gathered under the picture by Ghanaians who are calling for Abena’s arrest.

Abena Korkor will be forced to delete the inappropriate picture no time looking at the backslashes and serve criticisms directed at her.