Ayisha Modi has described the arrest of Shatta Wale as a ‘selective arrest’. The controversial socialite has taken to Instagram to share her views on the arrest of the self-acclaimed dancehall king.

Ayisha Modi in a post has expressed her disappointment in the police for mishandling Shatta Wale during his first court hearing at Accra Circuit Court.

She described Shatta Wale’s arrest as shameful and embarrassing.

Ayisha reposted a video on her page that captures the time Shatta was being hauled after his court appearance to begin his remand sentencing

Ayisha Modi further, in a long post, asked the police to arrest government officials who take bribes & ministers who use taxpayers money to build houses and travel their girlfriends to Dubai just to have a body surgery.

According to her, these people are causing the most harm in the country and as such should be brought to book and not be biased in their arrest.

READ HER FULL POST BELOW:

“This hypocrisy should stop, we live in a country where people are murdered and the killers will be walking freely, how far with Ahmed sule killers?? Have we found Kwaw Kese manager fennec Okyere’s killer and that of JB Danquah??

They don’t even talk about it because of their corrupted minds. Nana Agradaa was duping people and sending thugs to Beat them but she wasn’t treated like this when arrested.

Ghana leaders should rise and focus on serious issues that need instant judgments. Even if what shatta wale did was wrong he is not supposed to be treated like a criminal.

They should arrest Government officials who collect bribes and those ministers who use Tax payers money to build houses and travel their girlfriends to Dubai just to have a body surgery. This is a shame and embarrassing, At first i wasn’t happy with Twene Jonas when he insult the leaders but I now support it. Let’s call a spade a spade. We should change our mindsets and stand for the truth Always.

New IGP Ayekoo for doing your work but if you are ready to work we have serious crimes committed and the culprits are walking freely get those people. Posted by Ayisha Modi Shatta wale has done alot for Ghana we should praise him rather that painting a bad image of him. Free the innocent soul let him continue his music. Selective arrest boi.”