I’ve been arrested 189 times under the Mills-Mahama administration – Captain Smart

Broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Yirenkyire Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has revealed that he has been arrested 189 times during the Mills and Mahama term as President.

The Onua TV presenter was locked up a few days ago together with his work colleague Gh Bwoy for allegedly extorting monies from a businessman to kill a story about him.

His arrest sparked uproar on social media especially when his outfit couldn’t locate him after they had left him in the custody of the National security a day before.

Netizens suspect there is a plan by the Akufo-Addo led government to shut him up following the exposé on the bad and shady deals the government and its officials have been engaged in.

Speaking after his release from prison custody, he has revealed that he has been arrested 189 times and isn’t scared to go to the police station or have the fear of getting arrested.

According to him all those arrests were because he spoke against the government so his latest arrest and detension isn’t new.

He said: “I was arrested my Mills-Mahama 189 times. Even under my own father J.A Kufour, I was arrested, you remember?”

He explained that the viral video of him sleeping in police cells was normal because he was tired and didn’t mind sleeping wherever he pleased.