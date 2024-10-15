GhPageEntertainmentI Was Arrested Because I Shouted “Choo Boi”-Man Shares Sad Story
Entertainment

I Was Arrested Because I Shouted “Choo Boi”-Man Shares Sad Story

By Mzta Churchill

A trotro mate has sadly brought to the limelight how he was arrested for the most stupid reason.

Speaking in an interview on GhOne TV monitored by Ghpage.com, the trotro mate disclosed that he was among the people that were arrested during the anti- galamsey protest.

Narrating his sad story, he stated that he was passing by when he saw the protestors on the street of Accra.

He revealed that even though he was not part of the protest, instead of passing quietly, he shouted “Choo boi”, something he claims he usually does.

The trotro mate said that the police without any proper investigation arrested him.

“I was just passing by, and suddenly I found myself in a nightmare. I didn’t mean anything by it. It was just a phrase I’ve heard and said before. I told them I wasn’t part of the protest, but they didn’t listen. They just saw me as part of the crowd. They slapped me and beat me severely for no reason. I was just trying to explain myself,” he said.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH Page

TODAY

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.5 ° F
79.5 °
79.5 °
81 %
2.1mph
23 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways