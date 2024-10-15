I Was Arrested Because I Shouted “Choo Boi”-Man Shares Sad Story

A trotro mate has sadly brought to the limelight how he was arrested for the most stupid reason.

Speaking in an interview on GhOne TV monitored by Ghpage.com, the trotro mate disclosed that he was among the people that were arrested during the anti- galamsey protest.

Narrating his sad story, he stated that he was passing by when he saw the protestors on the street of Accra.

He revealed that even though he was not part of the protest, instead of passing quietly, he shouted “Choo boi”, something he claims he usually does.

The trotro mate said that the police without any proper investigation arrested him.

“I was just passing by, and suddenly I found myself in a nightmare. I didn’t mean anything by it. It was just a phrase I’ve heard and said before. I told them I wasn’t part of the protest, but they didn’t listen. They just saw me as part of the crowd. They slapped me and beat me severely for no reason. I was just trying to explain myself,” he said.