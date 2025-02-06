type here...
Sports

Arsene Wenger to visit Egypt for talent development project launch

By Kwasi Asamoah
Arsene Wenger FIFA Arsenal FC

FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, is set to visit Egypt ahead of the launch of a new talent development project.

As part of his schedule, the ex-Arsenal manager will hold a media interaction on Friday, February 7, before the official launch of the project in Cairo, under FIFA’s supervision.

During his visit, Wenger will also participate in a related conference, the “Football Access Summit,” in Sheikh Zayed.

Also, he will attend a technical workshop organized by the Egyptian Football Federation, where he will engage with football coaches.

Arsene Wenger’s visit is expected to have a long-term impact on football development in Egypt, contributing to the North African country’s vision for nurturing young talent.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

REVEALED: Why Kyle Walker’s wife rejected huge £750k Celebrity Big Brother offer

Veteran Nollywood actor Columbus Irosanga "Igbudu" dies

Nollywood in grief again as veteran actor Columbus Irosanga “Igbudu” dies

GhPageSports

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways