Arsene Wenger to visit Egypt for talent development project launch

FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, is set to visit Egypt ahead of the launch of a new talent development project.

As part of his schedule, the ex-Arsenal manager will hold a media interaction on Friday, February 7, before the official launch of the project in Cairo, under FIFA’s supervision.

During his visit, Wenger will also participate in a related conference, the “Football Access Summit,” in Sheikh Zayed.

Also, he will attend a technical workshop organized by the Egyptian Football Federation, where he will engage with football coaches.

Arsene Wenger’s visit is expected to have a long-term impact on football development in Egypt, contributing to the North African country’s vision for nurturing young talent.