type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Art or caricature?" - Reaction as portrait of First Lady goes viral
News

“Art or caricature?” – Reaction as portrait of First Lady goes viral

By Albert
- Advertisement -

A portrait of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has gone viral for its supposed artistic look.

This has raised several questions about the correct representation of the portrait which looked like a caricature of the First Lady.

A viral photo shows a young lady presenting the said portrait to the First Lady, which she gladly received and even took a photo with it.

On the back of that, many doubts have been raised about the portrait.

While some believe it’s an artistic representation of the First Lady, others assert that the portrait was way off and did not represent the said person in any form or shape.

Several others believe the picture makes a mockery of the First Lady, Rebbecca Akufo-Addo, and hence she should have turned it away.

What do you think about it?

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 14, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    82.5 ° F
    82.5 °
    82.5 °
    71 %
    4.6mph
    78 %
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    76 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News