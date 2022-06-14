“Art or caricature?” – Reaction as portrait of First Lady goes viral

- Advertisement -

A portrait of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has gone viral for its supposed artistic look.

This has raised several questions about the correct representation of the portrait which looked like a caricature of the First Lady.

A viral photo shows a young lady presenting the said portrait to the First Lady, which she gladly received and even took a photo with it.

On the back of that, many doubts have been raised about the portrait.

While some believe it’s an artistic representation of the First Lady, others assert that the portrait was way off and did not represent the said person in any form or shape.

Several others believe the picture makes a mockery of the First Lady, Rebbecca Akufo-Addo, and hence she should have turned it away.

What do you think about it?