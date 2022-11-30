type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsArtist honours Mohammed Kudus with graffiti painting
Sports

Artist honours Mohammed Kudus with graffiti painting

By Kweku Derrick
Mohammed Kudus painting
- Advertisement -

Mohammed Kudus is still basking in his glory after helping Ghana register their first win in the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Courtesy of a goal from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Kudus’ brace, Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 to climb the Group H ladder.

In the days after Ghana’s victory, Moh Awudu, an artiste from Ghana’s capital Accra, painted a mural of the 22-year-old to pay tribute to him.

The vibrant artwork of the Ajax forward is projected onto a wall on the streets of Nima.

Awudu made a Facebook post on November 28, 2022, to announce his intention to paint the mural after Ghana’s win. He started working on it on Nov 30, 2022.

Watch the video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

He is hoping that the artwork would inspire Kudus to score more goals and lead Ghana to further victories.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, December 2, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    94 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News