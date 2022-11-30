- Advertisement -

Mohammed Kudus is still basking in his glory after helping Ghana register their first win in the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Courtesy of a goal from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Kudus’ brace, Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 to climb the Group H ladder.

In the days after Ghana’s victory, Moh Awudu, an artiste from Ghana’s capital Accra, painted a mural of the 22-year-old to pay tribute to him.

The vibrant artwork of the Ajax forward is projected onto a wall on the streets of Nima.

Awudu made a Facebook post on November 28, 2022, to announce his intention to paint the mural after Ghana’s win. He started working on it on Nov 30, 2022.

Watch the video below.

He is hoping that the artwork would inspire Kudus to score more goals and lead Ghana to further victories.