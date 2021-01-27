type here...
Artists who didn’t show up at my wedding are just jealous- Patapaa

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Patapaa has called Ghanaian artistes who turned down his wedding invitation ”jons” and jealous people.

Patapaa and his German wife, Liha Miller, tied the knot on January 2, 2021, and their nuptial attracted a lot of eyeballs.

With the headlines and blogs covering their union, the aftermath has not been rid of controversy.

In an interview with ZionFelix, the Swedru based rapper mentioned that he sent out invitation to some artiste but they did not show up.

He submitted that these celebrities are jealous of his marriage and are ”jons”.

Patapaa and Liha, since their marriage, seem to be on a media tour as they have been seen on various media platforms talking about their love story.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds have released a song together dubbed Madi. The yet to be released music video for the song also features Liha as she makes her debut as a video vixen.

Source:GHPAGE

