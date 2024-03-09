“As a man, it’s shameful and disrespectful to borrow a girl money and ask for it back” – Gen Z lady rants

- Advertisement -

A controversial Nigerian content creator has served men with hot breakfast as she roast those who lend money to girls and ask for it back.

According to her, men shouldn’t be asking for their money back when they have been borrowed by girls and those who engage in such should be ashamed of themselves.

She stressed m that when a lady asks a guy to borrow her money, she indirectly means that the guy should ‘dash’ her money but shy to use the word.

According to her, women find it hard to come directly to ask for men to dash them money so they don’t look like beggars, so they ask to be borrowed the money instead.

She chastised men to step up to their responsibility and not ask for the money back when they have lent it out to ladies.