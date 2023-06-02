As a single mother, you must take care of my son if you want to date me – Lady tells potential suitors

- Advertisement -

The lady who is a podcaster made this known while on the Realishpodcast as they discussed the pros and cons of dating a single parent.

In the video, they talked about society having issues with ladies who have children out of wedlock and it’s on the contrary with men in such situations.



Speaking further, the lady said that if the man is not financially capable in this regard, he shouldn’t come for her.

She added that even if she has more than one child since the man loves her, he should be ready to take care of her, her children, and pieces of baggage.

Watch the video below to know more (swipe to view);

Below are some of the comments gathered under the viral-controversial video…

@Flora – I’m a single mom too but this is all shades of wrong ?

The child’s father no dey ?

Even if he’s a deadbeat too it’s your responsibility to cater from the child and not you imposing it to the man who wants to marry you.

Let the man decide if he wants to shoulder the full responsibilities or take half of it.

Don’t force it on him mbok.

@Iamsheila – She has given her conditions and said what she wants..the man who is ok with it would find her,the one who has no business taking another man’s child’s responsibility will not near her..simple.

@Queenbenny – I think the long and short of this is that “NO MAN OWES YOU THAT MUCH” except the father of the child and if he’s a deadbeat father then too bad, you’ll carry the responsibility alone till you find a man who “LOVES YOU ENOUGH” to want to shoulder such responsibilities. It’s not a must just because he’s coming to date you.??but then again I understand where she’s coming from and the fact that, it’s her condition so the man who’s okay with it, will find her.

@Emakeezekame – Truth is that the dating scene a very mean and ruthless venture. Everybody has standards and will be ruthless in sticking to them. When you let anybody emotionally blackmail you into lowering or dropping your own standards, you have been played. Where her standard that any man who wants to date her must pick up her son’s responsibilities ends is where some guys standard that he cannot date a single mother begins.

Realucheberee – She’s right ? you can’t love me without my kids, they came out from me, so long as their responsibilities are mine they’re yours too, not 100 percent yours but at least 60 or 70 percent is okay, except you live me alone with them, and look elsewhere it’s that simple, KPICHIKOM ?