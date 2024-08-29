As a young guy, it’s better to have kids but don’t marry – Brother Sammy advises

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has once again found himself at the centre of a heated discussion on social media following his unconventional advice to young men.

During an interview on NeatFM, the outspoken artist, known for his unconventional views, openly expressed his stance on the institution of marriage, suggesting that having children outside of wedlock is more valuable than tying the knot.

When asked about his own married life by the show’s host, Brother Sammy stated that;

“Marriage is good, but I advise people to give birth and have children, but I will never advise someone to get married”.

BROTHER-SAMMY.

He explained that while marriage is often viewed as a lifelong commitment, it can also be fraught with uncertainty and potential neglect, unlike the bond shared with one’s child.

Broda Sammy argued that the love of a child is unconditional and more reliable than the promises of a marriage.

“Anything can happen in a marriage; you can be neglected by your partner,” he explained. “But even a stubborn child would support their parent if the marriage were to fall apart.”

According to the singer, the loyalty of a child outweighs the unpredictable nature of marital relationships.

Despite being married himself, Brother Sammy boldly declared that he would not advise others to follow in his footsteps.

He went further to claim that marriage often benefits women more than men, a statement that has sparked debate among his fans and followers.