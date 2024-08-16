As I’m buying houses, you’re chasing cars – Shatta Wale mocks Sarkodie (Video)

In a fiery TikTok live session, Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale once again took a deep swipe at fellow musician Sarkodie, reigniting their long-standing rivalry.

Shatta Wale, known for his outspoken nature, did not hold back as he compared his approach to wealth with that of Sarkodie, whom he implied was more focused on flashy cars than long-term investments.

During the live interaction with his fans, Shatta Wale boasted about his financial acumen.

He asserted that while Sarkodie is busy acquiring luxury vehicles, he on the other hand is making smarter investments in real estate.

“I’m buying assets—lands and houses—while Sarkodie is chasing after cars,” – Shatta Wale bragged, emphasizing that his focus on property is a more strategic move for securing his future.

Shatta Wale also claimed that Sarkodie’s dream car is the Porsche Panamera, a car that symbolizes success and wealth in the eyes of many.

However, he was quick to remind his fans that his rival’s obsession with cars is something he outgrew long ago.

“Sarkodie is living my past,” Shatta Wale quipped, pointing out that he has moved on from his days of acquiring multiple Range Rovers.

In his usual candid manner, Shatta Wale expressed his disdain for the pressure that the media and public often place on celebrities to conform to certain lifestyles.

“I won’t bow to the media’s pressure to do things I’m not willing to do,” he asserted, indicating his commitment to making decisions that align with his values rather than societal expectations.