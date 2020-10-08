- Advertisement -

Ghanaian footballer lovers few days ago jubilated after Ashaiman born Thomas Teye Partey joined english club Arsenal after a move from Spanish club Atheletico Madrid.

The Blackstars player joined Arsenal for a fee of £45m. But popular UK newspaper ‘The Sun’ in reporting the story stated that Thomas Partey was coming from a poverty-stricken existence in Ghana.

This description of the country angered the general captain of the Blackstars Asamoah Gyan who took to his social media page to bash them for their comment about the country.

He posted: “This is all you know. Go check his statistics. He hasn’t even played his first game and look at the nonsense you doing. SMH.”

See screenshot of his post below:

It didn’t end there as GH One General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah also took over as she shared screenshot of their post and also vent her anger on them for their choice of words.

She also posted: “The pain is very deep in that headline. You just hate to see foreigners come in at a high cost. You’re shameless eejits @thesunfootball”.

See screenshot of her post below: