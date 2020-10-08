type here...
GhPage Entertainment Asamoah Gyan and Nana Aba blast popular UK newspaper for describing Thomas...
Entertainment

Asamoah Gyan and Nana Aba blast popular UK newspaper for describing Thomas Partey as poor

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Asamoah Gyan and Nana Aba Anamoah blast popular UK newspaper for describing Thomas Partey as poor
Nana Aba-Anamoah-Thomas-Partey-Asamoah-Gyan
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian footballer lovers few days ago jubilated after Ashaiman born Thomas Teye Partey joined english club Arsenal after a move from Spanish club Atheletico Madrid.

The Blackstars player joined Arsenal for a fee of £45m. But popular UK newspaper ‘The Sun’ in reporting the story stated that Thomas Partey was coming from a poverty-stricken existence in Ghana.

This description of the country angered the general captain of the Blackstars Asamoah Gyan who took to his social media page to bash them for their comment about the country.

He posted: “This is all you know. Go check his statistics. He hasn’t even played his first game and look at the nonsense you doing. SMH.”

See screenshot of his post below:

It didn’t end there as GH One General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah also took over as she shared screenshot of their post and also vent her anger on them for their choice of words.

She also posted: “The pain is very deep in that headline. You just hate to see foreigners come in at a high cost. You’re shameless eejits @thesunfootball”.

See screenshot of her post below:

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 8, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
2.5mph
40 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News