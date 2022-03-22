type here...
Asamoah Gyan apologizes to GFA over 'Stop the nonsense' comment
Sports

Asamoah Gyan apologizes to GFA over ‘Stop the nonsense’ comment

By Lizbeth Brown
Black stars squad
The former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has rendered an apology to the Ghana Football Association over a comment he passed about the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria.

In a former tweet, Asamoah Gyan described Majeed Ashimeru’s omission from the Black Stars squad as nonsense.

He indicated that Ashimeru is the best Ghanaian midfielder after Thomas Partey and should have been included in the team to face Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

ALSO READ: Asamoah Gyan reacts to Black Stars squad to face Nigeria

Well, Asamoah Gyan apologised for using such a harsh word in his comment but also maintained his opinion that the Anderlecht midfielder should have been part of the team to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Asamoah Gyan tweeted; “I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars BUT am sorry for using the word “Nonsense” in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions. Go Ghana”.

See tweet below;

The current coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo, today, announced the squad that will be playing against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ghana will play against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday 25th March 2022 for the first leg.

The squad will then head towards the Moshood Abiola National stadium in Abuja for the second leg on 29th March 2022.

After this, the winner of both matches will progress to the FIFA World cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

    Source:Ghpage

