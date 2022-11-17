type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAsamoah Gyan bags UEFA license B coaching certificate
Entertainment

Asamoah Gyan bags UEFA license B coaching certificate

By Armani Brooklyn
Asamoah Gyan bags UEFA license B coaching certificate
- Advertisement -

Former Blackstars skipper, Baby Jet has attained a UEFA license B coaching certificate.

The living legend shared this good news with the masses on his social media pages here he shared photos of himself beaming with smiles and flaunting the new certificates.

Baby Jet as nicknamed started learning and practising for this license in June 2022 when he travelled to Wales.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan reacts to Blackstars world cup call-up

He was in class for the six-day program organized by the Football Association of Wales.

It was a residential course for those with experience playing or coaching within the professional game.

As hinted by Asamoah, this is just the begging of his coaching career because he will one day become a full-time coach managing one of the top teams in the world.

READ ALSO: Dede Ayew is not my friend – Asamoah Gyan

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, November 17, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    40 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News