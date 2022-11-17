- Advertisement -

Former Blackstars skipper, Baby Jet has attained a UEFA license B coaching certificate.

The living legend shared this good news with the masses on his social media pages here he shared photos of himself beaming with smiles and flaunting the new certificates.

Baby Jet as nicknamed started learning and practising for this license in June 2022 when he travelled to Wales.

He was in class for the six-day program organized by the Football Association of Wales.

It was a residential course for those with experience playing or coaching within the professional game.

As hinted by Asamoah, this is just the begging of his coaching career because he will one day become a full-time coach managing one of the top teams in the world.

