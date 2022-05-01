- Advertisement -

At the maiden launch of Asamoah Gyan’s “Legyandary” book, some top Ghanaian personalities bought copies at high prices.

The top amongst them was MP Kennedy Agyapong and Special Ice CEO, Ernest Ofori Sarpong who both separate copies for GH¢100,000.

Asamoah Gyan’s “Legyandary Book” chronicles his elite career as a fine footballer who has represented Ghana at the highest level and made exploits with various clubs.

Kennedy Agyapong buys Asamoah Gyan’s book for GH¢100K; other top buyers

List of top buyers of Asamoah Gyan maiden’s book

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong – GH¢100,000. Kennedy Agyapong – GH¢100,000. Freedom Jacob Caesar – GH¢50,000. Kurt Okraku Mantey – GH¢50,000. Tony Oteng Gyasi – GH¢20,000. CEO of Azmera Restaurant – GH¢20,000. Alan Kyeremanteng – GH¢10,000. Nana Yaw Amponsah – GH¢10,000. KGL Group – GH¢10,000.

Kempinksi Gold Coast Hotel Accra hosted the unveiling of Asamoah Gyan’s “Legyandery” Book. The event was attended by big celebrities, public figures and politicians.

The special guest was President Akufo-Addo. Other footballing greats of the African continent were also present.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time highest goalscorer with 51 goals. He is also the highest African score at the World Cup with six goals.