type here...
GhPageSportsAsamoah Gyan drops stunning photos to mark his 36th birthday
Sports

Asamoah Gyan drops stunning photos to mark his 36th birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Asamoah Gyan
- Advertisement -

Former Ghana Blackstars captain and phenomenal skipper, Asamoah Gyan has turned aged 36 today.

In celebration of his birthday, Asamoah Gyan has taken to social media to share some lovely photos of himself.

READ ALSO: LONACI donates 30,000,000 CFA to Good Causes Foundation of NLA

Clad in all-white apparel, Baby Jet was standing at a very serene area believed to be one of the popular beaches in the country.

He also resorted to the caption attached to the elegant images to wish himself a good life, health, prosperity, protection, and anything else he could think of as he has turned a year older today.

READ ALSO: Social media Users startled as Afia Schwar and Shugatiti locks lips in a new video

He wrote;

“I am happy to live till this day, it is an occasion worth celebrating . On this day , I wish myself a life filled to the brim with happiness , health & prosperity . Happy birthday to me

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 22, 2021
Accra
light rain
86.3 ° F
86.3 °
86.3 °
65 %
1.6mph
57 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News