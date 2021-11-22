Asamoah Gyan drops stunning photos to mark his 36th birthday

- Advertisement -

Former Ghana Blackstars captain and phenomenal skipper, Asamoah Gyan has turned aged 36 today.

In celebration of his birthday, Asamoah Gyan has taken to social media to share some lovely photos of himself.

READ ALSO: LONACI donates 30,000,000 CFA to Good Causes Foundation of NLA

Clad in all-white apparel, Baby Jet was standing at a very serene area believed to be one of the popular beaches in the country.

He also resorted to the caption attached to the elegant images to wish himself a good life, health, prosperity, protection, and anything else he could think of as he has turned a year older today.

READ ALSO: Social media Users startled as Afia Schwar and Shugatiti locks lips in a new video

He wrote;

“I am happy to live till this day, it is an occasion worth celebrating . On this day , I wish myself a life filled to the brim with happiness , health & prosperity . Happy birthday to me“