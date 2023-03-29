- Advertisement -

Former Blackstars captain and skipper, Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan has set tongues wagging after flaunting the interior of his $3 million mansion.

The refreshing video was first shared on Tiktok by a TikToker with the handle @meshmirror5.

The video shows how Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan received a haircut at his opulent residence in McCarthy Hill.

In the short clip which has since taken over social media trends, one can not deny the expensive taste of the footballer as his room is well decorated with pricey paintings, tiles and other modern artefacts.

In 2015, Gyan displayed his wealth by buying a magnificent property for $3 million.

The mansion has a snooker room, gym, café, pub, theatre, an automated garage and more.

Asamoah Gyan’s estimated net worth stands at a whopping $30 million hence he has more than enough to maintain his extravagant mansion.

Watch the video below to know more…

