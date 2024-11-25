GhPageEntertainmentAsamoah Gyan Gifted Me 8k Dollars- Nacee
Entertainment

Asamoah Gyan Gifted Me 8k Dollars- Nacee

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Ghanaian musician, Nacee has heaped praises on former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan also known as Baby Jet.

Nacee has stated that even though things are always not the same as they appear on the surface, just like he is on screen, Asamoah Gyan is a very good person.

Nacee decided to speak well of Asamoah Gyan when he was speaking during an interview with Kofi Adoma.

The musician recounted how Asamoah Gyan supported him in 2015 when he badly needed help.

He noted that times were hard for him and he needed assistance to run some programs and surprisingly, Asamoah Gyan came into the scene.

He disclosed that Asamoah Gyan gave him an amount worth 8k dollars as a gift.

According to him, if he could meet Asamoah Gyan today, he would thank him again, but surprisingly enough, Nacee has said that he has not met the former player face to face again.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.2mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways