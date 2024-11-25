Asamoah Gyan Gifted Me 8k Dollars- Nacee

Ghanaian musician, Nacee has heaped praises on former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan also known as Baby Jet.

Nacee has stated that even though things are always not the same as they appear on the surface, just like he is on screen, Asamoah Gyan is a very good person.

Nacee decided to speak well of Asamoah Gyan when he was speaking during an interview with Kofi Adoma.

The musician recounted how Asamoah Gyan supported him in 2015 when he badly needed help.

He noted that times were hard for him and he needed assistance to run some programs and surprisingly, Asamoah Gyan came into the scene.

He disclosed that Asamoah Gyan gave him an amount worth 8k dollars as a gift.

According to him, if he could meet Asamoah Gyan today, he would thank him again, but surprisingly enough, Nacee has said that he has not met the former player face to face again.