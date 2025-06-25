type here...
Entertainment

Asamoah Gyan has blocked me- Stonebwoy cries out

By Mzta Churchill

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has stated that former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has blocked him.

The musician in a recent interview disclosed how he likes and respects Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to Stonebwoy, he sees the aforementioned duo as his big brothers, however, unlike Adebayor, he hardly hears from Asamoah Gyan.

Stonebwoy noted that Asamoah Gyan has been a big brother for quite a long time but these days, he hardly hears from him.

The musician stated that after he tried to find out why he was not hearing from the former Black Stars captain, he discovered that he had blocked him.

He said “I have big brothers I respect a lot. I have Emmanuel Adebayor as one of those I respect, and of course, Asamoah Gyan. He has been a big brother from time. I hardly hear from him lately but the last time I checked, I was blocked”.

