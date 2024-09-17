type here...
Asamoah Gyan has stained his legacy by affiliating himself with the NPP – Sports Journalist

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian sports journalist Jeffrey Amoah has fired Asamoah Gyan for allowing politics to stain his hard-earned reputation and his legacy in the country.

Jeffrey Amoah stated that during election periods like this, the political parties turned to lure celebrities to their side and use them to campaign for votes and if one is not sharp, they would ruin their reputation.

Citing an example to back his claim he used Asamoah Gyan saying now the once-renowned footballer has soiled his legacy after affiliating himself to the NPP.

“The data and statistics online show that the opposition party has a higher chance of winning this upcoming election. This has caused some tension so political parties are trying every means to lure celebrities and public figures to their side to campaign for them. So if any celebrity allows himself to be used, he or she will have regrets like Asamoah Gyan. His legacy has dropped and stained because there were some discrepancies in the letter he released recently”, he observed

Asamoah Gyan last week pulled a quick one on Ghanaians when he released a statement disassociating himself from any political party in the country after he had earlier endorsed the NPP led by Dr Bawumia.

In Asamoah Gyan’s statement, he failed to state the exact reason why he no longer wanted to be affiliated with any political party.

Hours later it emerged that the reason for his statement had to do with some money he was supposed to receive from the party but ended up in the hands of another person with video evidence even surfacing on social media.

Source:GhPage

