Gyan killed Castro, he’s also Gay & even planning a gay party in March – Ibra one

- Advertisement -

Self acclaimed Ghanaian millionaire Ibra One has made a damming allegation against the former Captain of the Ghana blackstars stating the footballer is a gay.

According the Ibra one the Legon cities FC player is part of the LGBTQI community in Ghana are even planning a homosexuals party on 6th March 2021.

We may not know whether the self acclaimed millionaire has a personal scores to settle with the former Sunderland FC player as he continues to drag the personality of the footballer in mud.

Ibra on his Instagram page further stated that Asamoah Gyan is behind the disappearance and the death of Castro six years ago.

He said due to what Gyan has done, something terrible is about to happen to him.

“Asamoah Gyan is behind Castro’s death, something terrible is about to happen to him. Asamoah Gyan is also gay and they are planing of doing gay party on the 6march.#Ibrahone” He said.

FIND BELOW A SCREENSHOT OF HIS POST: