type here...
GhPage Entertainment Gyan killed Castro, he's also Gay & even planning a gay party...
Entertainment

Gyan killed Castro, he’s also Gay & even planning a gay party in March – Ibra one

By Nazir Hamzah
IBRA-AND-GYAN
- Advertisement -

Self acclaimed Ghanaian millionaire Ibra One has made a damming allegation against the former Captain of the Ghana blackstars stating the footballer is a gay.

According the Ibra one the Legon cities FC player is part of the LGBTQI community in Ghana are even planning a homosexuals party on 6th March 2021.

We may not know whether the self acclaimed millionaire has a personal scores to settle with the former Sunderland FC player as he continues to drag the personality of the footballer in mud.

Ibra on his Instagram page further stated that Asamoah Gyan is behind the disappearance and the death of Castro six years ago.

He said due to what Gyan has done, something terrible is about to happen to him.

“Asamoah Gyan is behind Castro’s death, something terrible is about to happen to him. Asamoah Gyan is also gay and they are planing of doing gay party on the 6march.#Ibrahone” He said.

FIND BELOW A SCREENSHOT OF HIS POST:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, February 27, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
2.9mph
75 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News