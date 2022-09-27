Asamoah Gyan loses massive weight as he gets ready for World Cup

- Advertisement -

Asamoah Gyan, the all-time leading scorer for the Black Stars, has displayed a trim physique as he prepares to play in his fourth World Cup.

On Tuesday, a video of Gyan performing the hit song “Klu Blofo” by Buk Bak went viral on social media. Gyan was a former Sunderland and Udinese striker.

Compared to earlier films and pictures of the former Ghana captain, his body appeared considerably more leaned out in the footage recorded inside a gym.

I decided to go old school hip life. Vim yaazo ???. Big ups @princybright and Ronny coaches (RIP) for giving us bangers back in the days ??? pic.twitter.com/EPYQOYo57E — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 27, 2022

The video was released after Ghana’s Black Stars’ 0-3 loss to Brazil in a friendly match on September 23 in France.