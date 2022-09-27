type here...
Asamoah Gyan loses massive weight as he gets ready for World Cup
Sports

Asamoah Gyan loses massive weight as he gets ready for World Cup

By Albert
Asamoah Gyan loses massive weight as he gets ready for World Cup
Asamoah Gyan, the all-time leading scorer for the Black Stars, has displayed a trim physique as he prepares to play in his fourth World Cup.

On Tuesday, a video of Gyan performing the hit song “Klu Blofo” by Buk Bak went viral on social media. Gyan was a former Sunderland and Udinese striker.

Compared to earlier films and pictures of the former Ghana captain, his body appeared considerably more leaned out in the footage recorded inside a gym.

The video was released after Ghana’s Black Stars’ 0-3 loss to Brazil in a friendly match on September 23 in France.

