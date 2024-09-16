Asamoah Gyan missed the 2010 world cup penalty because NDC was in power – Kumchaha

Prophet Kumchacha has made a bold claim regarding Asamoah Gyan’s infamous missed penalty during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, the prophet alleged that the former Black Stars captain intentionally missed the crucial penalty because of his political ties.

According to Kumchacha, Gyan, a known supporter of the (NPP) purposely botched the penalty to prevent the ruling (NDC) from receiving any credit for Ghana’s historic World Cup run.

The prophet suggested that Gyan’s allegiance to the NPP influenced his decision during that pivotal moment on the world stage.

“Everyone knows Gyan supports the NPP. That’s why he missed the penalty in 2010. The NDC was in power, and he didn’t want them to get the glory,” – Kumchacha stated.

Asamoah Gyan’s missed penalty remains one of the most heartbreaking moments in Ghana’s football history.

During the quarter-final match against Uruguay, with the score tied at 1-1 and only minutes remaining in extra time, Ghana was awarded a penalty after Luis Suárez’s infamous handball on the goal line.

-- AD --

Gyan stepped up to take the shot, which, if successful, would have sent Ghana to the semi-finals—making them the first African team to achieve such a feat.

Unfortunately, Gyan’s shot hit the crossbar, and despite his courage in converting a penalty during the subsequent shootout, Ghana ultimately lost the game.

The missed opportunity left the entire nation in despair, and the incident has haunted Ghanaian football ever since.