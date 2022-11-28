- Advertisement -

Every Ghanaian all over the world has experienced a mild heart attack today. The last 10 minutes of Ghana’s match against South Korea was a test of true nationality.

If you could sit comfortably in the last ten minutes, we have to question the authenticity of your Ghana card.

As Ghanaians back home, those in the stadium and diaspora were praying, Asamoah Gyan on the other hand was all emotional in the studios of SuperSport.

The black stars legend was in his feelings and couldn’t hide his emotions as the match progressed into its final minutes and Ghana was under immense pressure.

In a short video which had landed on the internet, Gyan can be seen throwing his hands, shouting at the top of his voice and refusing to sit down because he couldn’t control himself citing how the South Koreans were pressing for a goal.

Bro Asamoah Gyan was going through it in the SuperSport studios! My baby jet! ? pic.twitter.com/fUHLjGGaDG — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???? (@OleleSalvador) November 28, 2022

Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium on Monday, keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last 16.

Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and Mohammed Kudus add a second with a glancing header to give the African side a 2-0 halftime lead.

South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart to level the seesaw match.

Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-Gyu.

Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one. Portugal and Uruguay play later on Monday.

