Asamoah Gyan has spoken and clarified the supposed controversy that erupted between himself and Stephen Appiah at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

According to him, contrary to popular report, he had no qualms with Stephen Appiah over whom should have taken the penalty against Uruguay.

Speaking on Citi TV today, Asamoah Gyan said he was always the first choice when it came to penalties thus the viral image of Stephen Appiah warning him against kicking the ball was untrue.

“We have penalty takers before every game, and I was first on the list,” he said.

“Stephen Appiah would have given it to me if he had taken the ball [after we won the penalty against Uruguay].” I was the one who took the penalty in the first game [of the 2010 World Cup] against Serbia [in the 84th minute]. We had made a deal.”

Asamoah Gyan became infamous after he missed the crucial penalty that could have sent Ghana to the semi-final stage of the World Cup for the first time.