Asamoah Gyan reacts to Black Stars squad to face Nigeria
Sports

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Black Stars squad to face Nigeria

By Armani Brooklyn
Asamoah Gyan
Former Blacktars captain and skipper, Asamoah Gyan has angrily reacted to the Blackstars squad who have been unveiled to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the first leg of the World Cup playoff.

According to Asamoah Gyan in an infuriating tweet that has since gone viral, he’s very disappointed that Anderlecht’s Majeed Ashimeru was not given a call-up.

He complained that Majeed is currently the best Ghanaian midfielder after Thomas Partey hence he should have been given a slot to play in the match against Nigeria.

He tweeted;

Majeed Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana after Thomas Partey period. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop”

Meanwhile, a lot of Ghanaians on the internet have also expressed their views that Majeed Ashimeru doesn’t even play regularly at Anderlecht therefore he’s not than Kudus, Kyereh and Iddrisu Baba.

Although, he’s a fine player but he’s certainly not better than our current starting XI midfielders at the Blackstars so Asamoah Gyan should pipe down.

    Source:GHpage

