Clearly, Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan wouldn’t be making it to Qatar to represent the senior national team in the world cup games.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has begun the process of naming his final squad list for the World Cup, Qatar 2022 which kicks off later this month.

Addo is expected to release a 26-man squad for the Mundial as he drops the other 29 players from the preliminary list which was announced last Friday.

The deadline for the submission of final squads to FIFA is November 14, 2022, but the Black Stars gaffer has started informing the omission by phoning.

Other players who are said to have been dropped for going to Qatar for the Mundial are in-form Joseph Paintsil and US-based player Yaw Yeboah.

Just some months ago, gym videos that went viral on social media suggested that the former Blackstars captain would have played for the senior national teams for the last time.

Unfortunately, his dream never materialized has taken to his Twitter page to throw tantrums.

According to Gyan, we are our own enemies because we choose to pick the wrong people for the job.

This tweet is possibly from a place of hurt because he was expecting to be given a call-up.

WE ARE OUR OWN ENEMIES. SMH. OH DABI DABI. — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 10, 2022

Many Ghanaians have reacted on various social media platforms to express their dismay over Gyan’s tweet.

@KwabenaGenius wrote – You were in that “room” for more than a decade and never complained for once. Obviously because you benefited from that corrupt scheme. Today you’ve turned an advocate pointing fingers at that same canteen you ate from. Would you be on here saying these if you were called again?

@Fishermansson wrote – Massa go straight to the point and stop beating around the bush. Who you Dey fear?? Abeg throw fire jorrrrr

@Agbaodo007 – You were young and energetic but you failed to score goals and now that you’re old buggy you want to play again? Woboa

@Bismark Legend – Asamoah likes to talk too much and because of that it makes him a dangerous player to the new squad and management. He spoke against the selection for the afcon, so how can a player that speaks against a manager you will want to play with pays attention to your talent?