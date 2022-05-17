- Advertisement -

Ghanaian football international Asamoah Gyan is prepping to release a new “banger” almost ten years after dropping his first single ‘African Girls’ as he hits the studio once again.

The 35-year-old former captain of the Black Stars has over four hit songs in his catalogue, three of which feature missing Hiplife artiste Castro.

On Tuesday morning Gyan, fondly called Baby Jet, took to his official social media page to upload a video of his recording session with budding act, Kiaani alongside renowned Ghanaian music producer, Mix Master Garzy.

Sharing the video which saw him dropping some melodious tunes, he wrote; “GHANA. Are you ready for this banger. @kiaani_gh ft Babyjet. @mastergarzy thank you for the beat”.

Watch the video below.

This exciting news comes a few weeks after the Gyan launched his much-anticipated book titled ‘LeGyandary’ – a book detailing his life and career as Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Gyan has capped 51 goals having featured in 109 matches since making his international debut.