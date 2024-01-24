Asamoah Gyan subtly says Blackstars is suffering because of ungratefulness to him? (Video)

- Advertisement -

As Ghana grapples with the disappointment of the Black Stars’ exit from the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), former captain Asamoah Gyan has stirred controversy with a cryptic message shared on his Twitter page.



The post has ignited speculation about its intended target and its connection to the recent performance of the national football team.

In the video shared by Gyan, a character is depicted trying to protect a town from danger.



However, an unintended consequence occurred when the character unawarely broke a piece of structure leading to a shift in the town’s sentiment.

While the video itself doesn’t contain any message relating to the senior national team, Ghanaians have interpreted it as a veiled message, with many believing it addresses the recent challenges faced by the Black Stars.

The enigmatic message has ignited discussions on social media platforms, with fans and followers speculating on the underlying meaning and the possible target of Gyan’s post.



Given Gyan’s history with the national team, especially the 2010 World Cup penalty miss that became a defining moment in his career, any comment or post from him about the Black Stars often draws attention and varied reactions.

Gyan’s call for gratitude and appreciation towards those around him, coupled with the symbolic video, has led to debates on whether he is subtly expressing disappointment or frustration with the current state of the national team.



Despite not explicitly mentioning the Black Stars or any individuals, Gyan’s post seems to tell that despite all that he did, Ghanaians were ungrateful to him.

