Asamoah Gyan threatens Bongo Ideas on IG over Christian Atsu's death
Entertainment

Asamoah Gyan threatens Bongo Ideas on IG over Christian Atsu’s death

By Kweku Derrick
Asamoah Gyan threatens bongo ideas
Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has threatened to take drastic actions against contentious Ghanaian blogger Bongo Ideas over his remarks about Christian Atsu’s death.

He shared a screenshot of Bongo’s IG profile with the caption: “Someone tell this stupid fool that I will definitely find him. You touched the wrong person. You will get the attention you want. Your stupid mother will not even recognize you. Stupid fool.”

It’s been a big blow for family, friends and football lovers who have been devastated by the unhoped demise of the former Black Stars winger following an earthquake in Turkey.

People who benefited from the Atsu’s benevolence have shared fond memories of him while well-wishers from all walks of life have also paid tribute to his memory.

Until I see Christian Atsu’s body, I won’t believe he is dead - Fmr player

But in the midst of all this, some remarks from a section of social media users have been very distasteful – one such person is Bongo Ideas whose real name is Albert Nat Hyde.

In the early days of the earthquake that happened on 6 February, he was quick to insinuate that Atsu did not survive the natural disaster and celebrated being vindicated after the player was confirmed dead when his body was found after 12 days under rubble.

Despite the avalanche of criticism he received after his insensitive comments, Bongo Ideas has not shown any sign of remorse as he has mocked religious believers who prayed for a miracle.

It’s on the back of this that Asamoah Gyan, who has been grieving his former teammate in the Black Stars, has disclosed his intention to deal with Bong Ideas because he “touched the wrong person” in his circle of friends.

    Source:GHPage

