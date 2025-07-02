Asamoah Gyan ventures into poultry farming after retiring from football

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has reportedly ventured into farming after retiring from football.

After years of retiring from football, many Ghanaians have questioned the next move of Asamoah Gyan.

Well, news circulating across social media platforms is that the former Black Stars captain has ventured into poultry farming.

In the videos attached to the viral reports, Asamoah Gyan could be seen inspecting his poultry farm.

Meanwhile, the former Black Stars goal scorer is yet to officially respond to the viral reports.