Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has threatened to take drastic actions against contentious Ghanaian blogger Bongo Ideas if he dares attend Christian Atsu’s one-week observation.

Recall that on 22nd February, Asamoah Gyan shared a screenshot of Bongo’s IG profile with the caption: “Someone tell this stupid fool that I will definitely find him. You touched the wrong person. You will get the attention you want. Your stupid mother will not even recognize you. Stupid fool.”

Asamoah Gyan’s threats to the blogger followed after he made some distasteful comments about Atsu’s death.

In the early days of the earthquake that happened on 6 February, he was quick to insinuate that Atsu did not survive the natural disaster and celebrated being vindicated after the player was confirmed dead when his body was found after 12 days under rubble.

Despite the avalanche of criticism he received after his insensitive comments, Bongo Ideas didn’t show any sign of remorse and mocked religious believers who prayed for a miracle.

It’s on the back of this that Asamoah Gyan, who has been grieving his former teammate in the Black Stars has advised the blogger to stay away from the one-week observation grounds of the deceased star player.

Speaking in an Instagram live, Asamoah Gyan angrily issued a stern warning to Bongo Ideas to cancel his plans of attending the event if he such plans because it will be bloody if he sets his eyes on him.

