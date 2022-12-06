- Advertisement -

Blackstars legend, Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan has once again proven that he’s indeed a football icon.

The jersey worn by the former Blackstars’ forward during the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final game against Uruguay has been preserved at the FIFA museum.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan reacts to Dede Ayew’s penalty miss against Uruguay [Video]

The Ghanaian international was one of Ghana’s key players as the Black Stars came close to becoming Africa’s first semi-finalists at the global showpiece.

During the tournament, Baby Jet scored three goals, including the winner in the round of 16 against the USA, as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

Currently, he’s Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup, having scored six goals across three tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 match-worn shirt vs Uruguay at the FIFA Museum



It is documented and will remain forever a part of FIFA’s World Cup history. pic.twitter.com/JpSaFWgNkk — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) December 5, 2022

Asamoah Gyan scored with a penalty in the 85th minute of Ghana’s first match of the 2010 World Cup against Serbia, in a 1–0 wine hit the goalpost in the 92nd minute before being substituted to a standing ovation just before the final whistle.

In Ghana’s second game, he scored a penalty in the 26th minute to level the scores and earn his team a 1–1 draw against Australia.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan bags UEFA license B coaching certificate

In the round of 16 matches against the United States, he scored a goal in extra time allowing Ghana to win 2–1 and hence become the third African team in history to qualify to the tournament’s quarter-final, after Cameroon and Senegal.

In the quarter-final tie against Uruguay, following Luis Suárez’s handling of the ball on the goal-line, he missed a penalty kick with no time remaining at end of extra time, hitting the crossbar and necessitating a penalty shootout to decide the game. He converted his kick in the subsequent penalty shootout, but Uruguay went on to win the shootout 4–2.