Asamoah Gyan's 2010 World Cup jersey preserved at FIFA Museum
Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 World Cup jersey preserved at FIFA Museum

By Armani Brooklyn
Asamoah Gyan's 2010 World Cup jersey preserved at FIFA Museum
Blackstars legend, Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan has once again proven that he’s indeed a football icon.

The jersey worn by the former Blackstars’ forward during the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final game against Uruguay has been preserved at the FIFA museum.

The Ghanaian international was one of Ghana’s key players as the Black Stars came close to becoming Africa’s first semi-finalists at the global showpiece.

During the tournament, Baby Jet scored three goals, including the winner in the round of 16 against the USA, as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

Currently, he’s Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup, having scored six goals across three tournaments.

 Asamoah Gyan scored with a penalty in the 85th minute of Ghana’s first match of the 2010 World Cup against Serbia, in a 1–0 wine hit the goalpost in the 92nd minute before being substituted to a standing ovation just before the final whistle.

In Ghana’s second game, he scored a penalty in the 26th minute to level the scores and earn his team a 1–1 draw against Australia.

In the round of 16 matches against the United States, he scored a goal in extra time allowing Ghana to win 2–1 and hence become the third African team in history to qualify to the tournament’s quarter-final, after Cameroon and Senegal.

In the quarter-final tie against Uruguay, following Luis Suárez’s handling of the ball on the goal-line, he missed a penalty kick with no time remaining at end of extra time, hitting the crossbar and necessitating a penalty shootout to decide the game. He converted his kick in the subsequent penalty shootout, but Uruguay went on to win the shootout 4–2.

    Source:Ghpage

