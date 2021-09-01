- Advertisement -

Former Ghanaian skipper Asamoah Gyan has been bashed on social media by some netizens after he decided to wish his son a happy birthday.

Fredrick Gyan turned 15-years-old recently and as a way of celebrating the day, he posted photos of his son on social media asking fans to help wish him a happy plus one.

While it appears to be a lighthearted post, others have criticized Asamoah Gyan for what they perceive to be hypocrisy on his behalf.

Their reaction follows the DNA issue that rocked Asamoah Gyan and his family two years ago when he ordered paternity tests for all three of his children to ascertain if they are indeed his.

See screenshot of the post below:

Asamoah Gyan

See some comments below:

fuseinimahani.fm: “The same son u said he wasn’t ur own until a DNA proved otherwise?”

marialv22: “@fuseinimahani.fm eeennnn say again he is not even shy God bless the mother”

akua_unyce: “@fuseinimahani.fm my sentiments exactly. Now he’s proud of him.”

fuseinimahani.fm: “@akua_unyce hmmmm he shocked me sef”

prinsedwardagyei4life: “@fuseinimahani.fm You think this is the appropriate forum for that your stupid question? Why can’t people just heal themselves from unnecessary hatred? Even the son is happy with his dad and u are here spitting your bleeding life out. Keep on bleeding….”