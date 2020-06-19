type here...
Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim turns begger

By Qwame Benedict
The owner of Division two club, Thunder FC, Alhaji Abdulai Nash has shockingly revealed that one player who plies his trade with Kumasi Asante Kotoko now begs to eat. 

The player identified as Ibrahim Imoro who is also a former Ghana U20 star is going through a tough time in Kumasi. 

According to the club owner, the player’s woe is as a result of Kotoko’s inability to settle his signing on fee coupled with his salary and bonuses.

“Many clubs wanted to sign Ibrahim Imoro but I decided to give him to Kotoko because it is the club I support. I was promised I will be paid the GH¢80,000 before the season ends but not a penny has been paid to me till now,” he said in an interview on Kumasi FM.

“My player, Imoro Ibrahim calls me every day for the money to buy food because his salaries and bonuses have not been paid.

“He has to resort to Habib Mohammed and other friends for food because of his affiliation with them. There are more revelations to the issue I wouldn’t want to address on live radio,” he concluded.

