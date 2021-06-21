Asante youth groups threaten to close down Dag Heward Mills’ churches

Five Youth groups in the Asante Kingdom known as Traditional Asante Groups have threatened to close down branches of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ church in the region over derogatory comments he made about Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

In a press statement signed by the leaders of the groups; Asante Youth Association (AYA), Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA), Asante Zongo Youth Union (AZOYU), Asante’s Student Union (ASU) and Mponponsuo in the USA warned the man of God to seek wise counsel within 48 hours.

The group indicated that Dag Heward-Mills comment is part of a grand agenda to defame the Asantehene.

They also outlined several developmental projects embarked on by the Asantehene since his enthronement in 1999.

“We know that there is a grand agenda to defame the king Solomon of our time, and such characters must be dealt with to the brim. They should know that where their boundary of liberty ends, there others liberty begins.

We call on Dag Heward-Mills to seek wise counsel with 48 hours, otherwise none of his churches would be permitted to operate within the Asanteman enclave afterwards”, excerpt of the statement read.

This comes after the founder and leader of Lighthouse Chapel International Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in one of his sermons attacked the Asantehene and questioned his impact on his subjects.

This statement did not sit well with the youth groups and threatened to close down his churches.

Dag Heward-Mills later rendered an unqualified apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu over his sermon.