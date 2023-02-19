type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Asantes are hypocrites, majority of them will go to hell – Oboy Siki

By Kweku Derrick
Asantes are hypocrite - Oboy Siki
Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has unequivocally asserted that the majority of the people from the Ashanti Region will not make heaven because they are hypocrites.

According to the Asanteman, the Asante tribe is littered with people who do not practice what they preach, and there is no better place for them than hell when they die.

His comment comes on the back of remarks fellow actor Big Akwes made in a video expressing his disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s governance of the country.

In the self-recorded video sighted on social media, the controversial actor said he awaits to go to hell when he dies because he regrets soliciting votes for President Akufo-Addo, little did he know his governance was going to make the lives of citizens unbearable.

In reaction to the video, Oboy Siki commended Big Akwes for his non-partisan posture, contrary to many NPP sympathizers who are Ashantis but cannot voice out about the current economic hardship.

Speaking on GHPage’s Rash Hour Podcast show with Rashad, Oboy Siki said it’s sickening that many Ashantis cannot be true to themselves to call out the president for his abysmal governance.

This he described as hypocrisy that would land the majority of Asante folks in the pit of hell.

