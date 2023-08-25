Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Asantewaa has been accused of dropping the trending part 2 atopa video of Ama Official and her brother Kay Verli.

The ongoing saga involving Ghanaian TikTok personalities Ama Official and Kay Verli has taken an unexpected turn, as a new audio recording emerged online yesterday



This latest development has ignited fresh discussions and speculation surrounding the accusations and counter-accusations between the two individuals, bringing a new layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the controversy between Ama Official and Kay Verli began with a public exchange of accusations and counter-accusations.

Ama Official initially pointed fingers at Kay Verli’s sister, Asantewaa, alleging that she had leaked her private and explicit videos on social media.

Amidst this initial back and forth, Asantewaa vehemently denied the allegations, leading to a highly publicized feud.

Now, this same Asantewaa has once again been accused of dropping part two of the sex encounter between her brother and Ama Official.

We await her reaction to these fresh charges that have been levelled against her.

