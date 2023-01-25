Famed Ghanaian Tiktok star, Asantewaa has stormed the internet to accuse her biological father of trying to end her life.

In a post, she shared on her Whatsapp status at midnight, Asantewaa revealed that she hates her biological father to the core because he’s the worse thing to have ever happened to her in life.

In another Whatsapp status post, the socialite pleaded with her manager to bury her just beside her late mother if she dies because her father is after her life.

According to Asantewaa, she won’t tell the world what her father has done to her but he should be held responsible for her death in case we wake up to read in the news that she has joined her status.

This post has triggered celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown to storm the comments section of the Tiktok star’s IG page to plead with her to cease fire and also try to settle matters with her estranged father.

Meanwhile, Asantewaa’s last post on her IG page was an advertisement for a food company.

Some social media users have suggested that she’s trying to chase clout because she wants to ginger her dying brand.

