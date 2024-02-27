type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAsantewaa allegedly snatched her husband from his ex-wife with two kids
Entertainment

Asantewaa allegedly snatched her husband from his ex-wife with two kids

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Afua-Asantewaa-and-Husband
Afua-Asantewaa-and-Husband
- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa decision to hide the result of her GWR sing-a-thon attempt and her recent interviews seem to be getting on the bad side of some netizens.

While some fans are expecting her to apologize for her act, she continues to grant interviews to defend herself and her decision not to make the result public despite knowing about it for weeks now.

Her husband identified as Kofi Owusu Aduonum has also granted an interview and seeking the tourism board and stakeholders to name the Akwaaba village after his wife.

Unconfirmed information sighted on social media indicates that her husband used to be married with two kids and left his ex-wife to start a relationship and eventually get married to Afua Asantewaa.

According to faceless Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs, apologizing for what they did would be the last thing Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband would do because they are doing their best to spite the ex-wife of Mr Aduonum.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Thecalledcelebs made this known in a comment section of a post shared on social media when a netizen disclosed that Mr Aduonum was requesting for Akwaaba Village to be named after his wife.

The netizen posted: “……mummy you have not heard erh our husband said we should name Akwaaba vilage after madam ooo awwwwnn”

See the post below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
87 ° F
87 °
87 °
66 %
3.5mph
52 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more