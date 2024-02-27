- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa decision to hide the result of her GWR sing-a-thon attempt and her recent interviews seem to be getting on the bad side of some netizens.

While some fans are expecting her to apologize for her act, she continues to grant interviews to defend herself and her decision not to make the result public despite knowing about it for weeks now.

Her husband identified as Kofi Owusu Aduonum has also granted an interview and seeking the tourism board and stakeholders to name the Akwaaba village after his wife.

Unconfirmed information sighted on social media indicates that her husband used to be married with two kids and left his ex-wife to start a relationship and eventually get married to Afua Asantewaa.

According to faceless Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs, apologizing for what they did would be the last thing Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband would do because they are doing their best to spite the ex-wife of Mr Aduonum.

Thecalledcelebs made this known in a comment section of a post shared on social media when a netizen disclosed that Mr Aduonum was requesting for Akwaaba Village to be named after his wife.

The netizen posted: “……mummy you have not heard erh our husband said we should name Akwaaba vilage after madam ooo awwwwnn”

See the post below: