Asantewaa ‘apologises’ following “we make artist’s songs trend” comment

- Advertisement -

Asantewaa has sought to clarify the statement she made on UTV a few days ago about the influence of popular Ghanaian TikTokers.

On the United Showbiz, Asantewaa and other Tik Tok stars had unanimously implied that they hold the keys to unlock the songs of every artist in Ghana.

According to them, if they do not popularize a song on Tik Tok, it would never trend or go viral.

‘Right now, it does not matter how long you have been in the music business. If you release a song, you need to bring it to us. We are the ones to start the song trend. If not, your song will just remain with you without getting out there, “Asanatewaa said, with support from other stars.

Reacting after the backlash that greeted the bold comment, Asnatewaa has explained the rationale behind it. According to her, she was misquoted and never meant what she said.

She added that the Tik Tok stars on the show were just having so should not be taken seriously. Asantewaa explained that Tik Tok stars do not possess the overall power to make songs trend as widely misconstrued.

‘It was fun, we were just having fun. I think I have been misquoted,” she told Pulse.

Asantewaa also admitted that she does not have any music mind to pinpoint what a piece of good music is or is not. Thus, everything she said together with her fiends should not be taken seriously.